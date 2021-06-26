Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0262 on Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $65,517.33 and $12,111.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

