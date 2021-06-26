Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Market Cap of $26.98 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004863 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $26.98 million and $346,030.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

