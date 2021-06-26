Wagerr (WGR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,934.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $1,934.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00356463 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,541,620 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

