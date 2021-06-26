Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 4,094,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,737. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.