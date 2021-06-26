Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $1.64 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00165634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00096429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.16 or 1.00063902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

