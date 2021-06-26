Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $138.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.90. Walmart has a 12 month low of $118.02 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

