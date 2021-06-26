Waltonchain Trading Down 37.7% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $36.23 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,956,339 coins and its circulating supply is 77,235,307 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

