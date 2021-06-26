Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $100.35 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $100.35 million and $2.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00031804 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00196185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00034105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005061 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain's total supply is 193,243,241 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

