Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,775.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $516,502.68 and approximately $3,775.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $110.51 or 0.00351960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

