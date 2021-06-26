Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 323.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $144.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

