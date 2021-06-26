WAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. WAX has a market capitalization of $150.23 million and $1.82 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00106661 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,745,970,560 coins and its circulating supply is 1,652,332,685 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

