WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of WEC Energy Group worth $193,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

