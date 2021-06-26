WePower (WPR) Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last Week

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $62,288.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00052810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00589472 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00038629 BTC.

About WePower

WPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

