WeTrust (TRST) Market Capitalization Achieves $592,126.50

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $592,126.50 and approximately $13.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00052508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00583965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037705 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

