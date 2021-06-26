WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of WEX worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 7.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WEX opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.10. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

