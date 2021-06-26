Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,975,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

