WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $702.16 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003031 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $702.16 million and $16.89 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00042243 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006106 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 929,366,160 coins and its circulating supply is 729,366,159 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.