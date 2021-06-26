Whiteheart Hits 1-Day Volume of $191,153.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $191,153.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $537.09 or 0.01624379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00165496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00092750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.06 or 1.00162784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

