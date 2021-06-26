Wilder World (WILD) Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $236,098.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00571903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

