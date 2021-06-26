Wing (WING) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.25 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Wing has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $21.31 million and $5.25 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $12.46 or 0.00039476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00166574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00093341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.01 or 0.99792962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,834,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,769 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

