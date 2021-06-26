Wings Price Tops $0.0367 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Wings has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $3.67 million and $13,250.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

