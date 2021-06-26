WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.40 or 0.00354438 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

