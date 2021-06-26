Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270,533 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wipro by 111.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174,639 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Wipro by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wipro by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 326,733 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

