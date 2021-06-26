WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.71. WNS posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

NYSE WNS opened at $81.13 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in WNS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 6.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

