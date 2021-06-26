Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 122,766 Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGRWU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

