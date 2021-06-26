Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of FINMU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

