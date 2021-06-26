Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 166,529 Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUCKU. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $7,513,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $4,249,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $670,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 40,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $411,059.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,584.

Shares of PUCKU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

