Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

