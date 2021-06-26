Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

REZI opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

