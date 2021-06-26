Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rite Aid worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE RAD opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $904.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

