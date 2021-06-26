Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

ROK stock opened at $285.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.90 and a 52 week high of $289.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

