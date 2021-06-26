Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Capstead Mortgage worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,410,000 after buying an additional 722,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 97,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $611.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.53. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.