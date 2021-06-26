Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,809 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $80,483,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.