Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,312 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWND opened at $9.94 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

