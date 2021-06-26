Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of ACCO Brands worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $828.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

