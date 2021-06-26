Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 202.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,620 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWCT. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWCT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

