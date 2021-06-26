Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Harsco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Harsco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 128,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Harsco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HSC stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

