Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SRNGU opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.