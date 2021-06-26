Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,982,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $441,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $496,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $425,000.

OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

