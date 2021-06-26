Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 259,979 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,979 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COOLU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $16,863,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $12,540,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,450,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,536,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,883,000.

COOLU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

