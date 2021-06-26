Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.