Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $459,000.

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

