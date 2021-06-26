Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENFAU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,898,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.