Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWETU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,604,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $533,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $660,000.

OTCMKTS SWETU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

