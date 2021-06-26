Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,375 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,940,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 983,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

