Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Wolverine World Wide worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $3,282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 4,905,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,632. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

