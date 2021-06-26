WOM Protocol Trading Down 3.3% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $1.22 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00571652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037778 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

