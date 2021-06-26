Woodcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95,201.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $576,764.09 and approximately $95,201.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,931.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.40 or 0.05703881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01416178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.00391589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00125031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.04 or 0.00610473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.00390922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006335 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

