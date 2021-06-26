Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Woodward worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.36. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

