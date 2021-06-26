Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $49,087.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

